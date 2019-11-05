PERRYSBURG, Perrysburg Township — Graduation is usually a day full of pomp and circumstance but at Owens Community College it was a lot more than that on Friday as more than 600 students earned their associate's degree.

"This makes it super special because I did it,” Shamyre Garner, a new Owens graduate from the nursing program, said. “I finally went back, I got the courage to go back and I'm going to become a nurse now. So, everyone is proud of me and I know my grandma is looking down super proud of me."

Parents, family and friends packed Owen’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts Friday night to honor the students hard work and accomplishment. The crowd waved, took photos and cheered on their new graduates.



"We're all different and really kind of when you come to a place like this, you kind of see not one person that doesn't belong," Jennifer Gebes, an Owens graduate in the dental hygiene technology major, said.



That's the message Owens Community College President Dr. Steve Robinson has been spreading on social media and beyond. He wants to end the stigma that says community college is second rate because he has seen the amazing work their graduates are doing.



"If you go into a hospital or a police station here in Northwest Ohio chances are the folks who are delivering those services to you are Owens grads,” Robinson said. “So, our best weapon in that fight actually are Owens Community College graduates who can take their story forward."

Robinson encouraged the graduates to share their community college story and start conversations about what they experienced. He said statistics show than 50 percent of those who graduate from a community college will go on to further their education at a four-year university, and once there success follows them.

"They are more likely to graduate on time than the students who started native at that university. They are also more likely to graduate with a higher GPA. When you graduate with an associate’s degree from a community college you've already proven grit and resilience," Robinson said.



Students said being an alumni of Owens is a badge of honor. They too want to see the stigma surrounding community college end.



"Coming back to Owens I was like, oh my gosh, this isn't what I think it's going to be,” Shamyre Garner said. “It was amazing! It was great and I would encourage people to go to community college first."

"I would say just come and look,” Jennifer Gebes said. “Look at the kind of things that people are doing with the programs, what it's adding, what kind of additive quality it has to their professions or new professions and you're going to see it's probably different than what you thought. "



If you want to learn more about Owens mission to #endccstigma you can click here.