Ohio Controlling Board approves $1.4 million for Owens Community College renovations

The funds will allow the community college to create the new School of Nursing and Health Professions and more.

State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari, who represents Ohio's third house district, announced Monday the approval of $1.4 million for Owens Community College renovations.

In a statement, Ghanbari stressed the importance in educational infrastructure.

“As a member of the House Finance Committee, I oversaw an important part of the legislative process for the capital bill that’s responsible for bringing this critical infrastructure to one of our well-known community colleges here in Wood County," Ghanbari said.

The Ohio Controlling Board, which handles adjustments to the state budget, approved the funds on Monday. The funds derive from House Bill 687 and the capital budget. According to a press release from Ghanbari, the funding is allocated to the following improvements for Owens CC.

$1.28 Million – Renovations to locate all health programs into one space to create the new School of Nursing and Health Professions.

$106,500 – HVAC equipment and replacement for several areas on campus.

$19,700 – Renovations for design and architecture for the new center for Nursing and Health Professions.

