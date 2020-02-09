Owens Community College offering new scholarship for 2020 high school graduates

Recent high school graduates didn't get to experience their senior year as they may have hoped, but one local college trying to add a bright spot to the year.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — COVID-19 has had a drastic impact on the class of 2020 high school graduates.

To help bring some positive news out of an uncertain year, Owens Community College is offering a new scholarship for those graduates to help get their college education started.

Five-hundred dollars will be given to any recent local high school graduate whose plans to further their education may have been altered because of the pandemic.

Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Services Amy Giordano said this is a one-of-a-kind scholarship to help 2020 high school graduates.

"With so many variables around health and safety, work and going away to college, we've noticed a trend that for our fall semester students, many of our traditional high school students are missing," she said.

Those who apply and are awarded the scholarship would receive the $500 for the spring semester of 2021.

Giordano said there's no cap on the number of people who can receive the award.

"Honestly, as many students as we have who want to join us from the class of 2020, we would be thrilled to welcome them this spring semester," Giordano said.

The requirements include:

Must be a member of the Class of 2020 from our legal service district (Lucas, Wood, Hancock and parts of Ottawa and Sandusky counties) who have not yet enrolled in college or university post-graduation;

Must be enrolled in 12 credit hours as of Spring 2021 census date;

Must be degree or certificate-seeking;

Must have completed FAFSA on file;

For Summer 2021 students must be enrolled in six credit hours, and maintaining a 2.0 GPA;



If you'd like more information on the scholarship, Owens is asking you to contact Amy Giordano at amy_giordan@owens.edu.