Owens Community College offering media influencer certificate

Business experts predict media influencing will be a $15 billion industry this year.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — From beauty products, to food, to household items. If you see it being raved about on social media, you might be more apt to buy it.

"Best advertising comes from word of mouth. This is word of mouth where it's not just me talking to you. It's me talking to a very large audience," Jen Hazel, Program Director of Humanities at Owens Community College said.

For some influencers that audience is 450 million people.

Owens Community College wants to help students get in the influencer game, offering a two-semester certificate beginning this fall.

"They'll gather skills, like video and digital storytelling, writing, advertising, business. As well as they'll be able to build websites," Hazel said.

By the final class students will be selling their brand, beginning a journey in what Forbes is predicting will be a $15 billion industry this year.

Hazel said this new certificate was an idea that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is where marketing is going and so much money is being spent in these areas. That's how people are buying and selling product. So let's prepare our students for that," Hazel said.

Short videos, many not even a minute long, can earn the influencer big bucks.

"A freelancer could pay over $100,000 plus," Hazel said.

Or depending on how much you put into it, Hazel says it could also just be a really great side hustle.

Registration for the fall semester is open now. You can apply here.