Toledo City Council weighs benefits of inner-city community college proposal

Owens is asking the city of Toledo to finance half of its $55,250 study, which would look at the need for the college to offer classes in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council is considering a partnership with Owens Community College as the Wood County-based school conducts a feasibility study to consider bringing new educational opportunities into the Glass City.

Council member Katie Moline, who is on the council committee that oversees the city's budget, said she planned to vote on pushing the vote back for two weeks. She claimed they would need more time to discuss the topic.

"What do we get by conducting studies?" Moline said. "Some of them I think can be very useful, but if we have spent millions of dollars that don't result in outcomes, where else could we have put those funds and how better could they have served the city of Toledo?"

Owens is asking the city of Toledo to allocate $27,625 to finance half of the $55,250 study, which would look at the need for the college to offer classes in the city.

Although votes were split during Tuesday's council meeting, more votes were in favor of Moline's request to postpone.

Moline said she is concerned about there not being a feasible reason to invest, and said past studies have taken taxpayer dollars yet not turned adequate results.

If the proposed survey is to pass it will be conducted by the end of summer allowing for the Owens expansion to begin later this year.

Council is considering the Swayne Field shopping center on Monroe Street as a potential location.