Owens Community College opens Dana manufacturing training center

Leaders with Owens said they're responding to labor market needs and expanding opportunities by creating the center.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Owens Community College opened its new Dana manufacturing center Wednesday.

"Our advanced manufacturing training center is where we have all of our laboratories brought under one roof," said Dean of Workforce and Community Services Quinton Roberts.

He said this is the largest learning facility of its kind in our area.



"In terms of work force, especially in the trades and manufacturing, this is the place to come," Roberts said. "This is a hub for northwest Ohio."



Chancellor Randy Gardner with the Ohio Department of Education agrees this is the perfect facility for our region.

He pointed out the key tools in manufacturing are education and training.



"It may not have been that way 40 or 50 years ago, but today advanced manufacturing is so technological, there's so much advanced training and education, and up-skilling that needs to happen on a continuous basis," said Chancellor Gardner.



For high school students who know they want to get into the field but aren't sure which area, school and manufacturing officials say this is a great opportunity.

"I just know I like working manually like with my hands, so I feel this will help me figure out what I really want to do in the future," said Whitmer High School senior Hayden Chase.

Whitmer High School junior Lucas Wolfinger said is also interested in the new center.

"I'm really interested in the robotics stuff," he said. "Seeing how the mechanics work and what not and seeing how you can fix them and build them, that sort of thing."

Learn more about the new Dana Facility here: www.owens.edu/danacenter.