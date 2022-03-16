Enrollment for culinary arts remains steady at Owens Community College

The Ohio Restaurant Association says many restaurants closed because of the pandemic. But, culinary students are still showing up.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Restaurant Association reports more than 3,000 restaurants across the state were forced to close permanently during the pandemic, meaning thousands of employees lost their jobs.

Many institutions, including Monroe County Community College, ended their culinary arts program due to lack of demand.

But, that's not stopping students from going into the culinary business.

At Owens Community College, enrollment for culinary has gone up and down, with the exception of a high increase for the bakery department.

Beth Racz is one of those students. She said that she's nervous for the future because of what the pandemic has done to the hospitality industry.

"On May 15, 2020, we all lost our jobs with no warning," Racz said. "So, there's a lot of trepidation involved. But, it is a passion for me."

If you've been to a restaurant lately, you know there's a need for workers with "help wanted" signs everywhere you look.

Michael Pfahl with Owens said that could be a good thing for the 50 students they currently have in the program.

"They know there's going to be a goal out there that they can attain," he said. "The key for us is that we're not bringing them in to define their skills, we're bringing them in to refine their skills."

Getting hands-on learning right inside the kitchen, with notebooks not far from them, he teaches the students the ins and outs of a restaurant.

Pfahl said it's also helping them realize the impact they can make on the community in the future.

"They play a key role in a lot of people's lives. Not just the fact they're generating revenue from a restaurant standpoint," Pfahl said. "But, people going out and having fun is grounded in what they create and the enjoyment and the experience."

Racz said after being in the industry for 20 years, she's still learning.