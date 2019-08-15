LANSING, Mich. —

The dream of a college education is on its way of being a reality for some foster care children in Michigan.

This comes after 560 people gathered on the Michigan State Capitol Lawn to help raised $15,773 at Michigan EducationTrust's 8th Annual Pizza Party last week.

All of the money donated will go towards the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, which awards scholarships to students enrolled in Michigan college and universities who have experienced foster care.

For a minimum donation of $5, attendees received pop and pizza provided by Hungry Howie’s and cookies.In addition, 78 pillows were collected during the Pizza Party for The Pillow Effect, a Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative (MYOI) project.

The MYOI is a partnership involving the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Jim Casey Youth Opportunities Initiative and other Michigan partners. Their goal is to to ensure successful outcomes for young adults as they transition out of foster care.

A financial donation amount of $155 was also collected during the party.

This year's dollar amount nearly tripled of last year's event, which raised about $5,338.