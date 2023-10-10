Ottawa Hills school treasurer submits revised letter of resignation, moves final day up two months

District treasurer Bradley Browne was initially set to remain in his position until Dec. 31.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Ottawa Hills Local Schools treasurer Bradley Browne submitted a revised letter of resignation to the district board of education last week, requesting to move his final day with the district up by over two months from his originally scheduled final date, which he submitted in late September.

According to the amended letter of resignation and a board meeting agenda, the Ottawa Hills Board of Education will vote on Browne's updated resignation date during a special meeting Wednesday. Browne was initially slated to serve in his position until Dec. 31 of this year. Per the latest letter addressed to the board, his final day, if approved, will be Oct. 20.

During the meeting, board members will also vote on a contract for Cajon Keeton, who is expected to serve as the district's interim treasurer. Keeton currently works as treasurer for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools, the district confirmed.

Board members will also vote on the unpaid leave of absence request of Ottawa Hills Athletic Director Tammy Talmage, who was arrested earlier this month and arrested and charged with three counts of assault, domestic violence and strangulation.

