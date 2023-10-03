Ottawa Hills Schools treasurer submits resignation

According to an agenda, the district board of education is set to accept the treasurer's resignation in a special meeting Wednesday.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been edited to include information from the treasurer's resignation letter.

The Ottawa Hills Local School Board of Education is set to accept the resignation of the district treasurer in a special meeting Wednesday, according to a special meeting agenda.

During the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., board of education members will accept the resignation of Bradley Browne, who is listed on the district's website as treasurer for Ottawa Hills Schools. According to the website, he is responsible for overseeing the district's financial operations and reports directly to the board of education.

In a letter of resignation submitted Sept. 29, Browne thanked the Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske, staff and administrators. His resignation is set to take effect on Dec. 31, 2023. Browne served as district treasurer for 21 years.

The reason for Browne's resignation was not given.

Additionally, the Board of Education plans to employ an executive session Wednesday, during which officials will:

"...consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual..."

This comes just one day after Ottawa Hills Local Schools Athletic Director Tammy Talmadge was arrested and charged with three counts for assault, domestic violence and strangulation.

Ottawa Hills has also faced legal troubles in recent months: in August, nearly two dozen school district employees were named in a $100 million dollar civil lawsuit. That lawsuit was filed by victims of sex crimes committed by maintenance worker Ronald 'Donnie' Stevens from 2017 to 2019, with many of those instances happening inside the school.

Additionally, following the Ohio Supreme Court's rejection of a request from the school district to override a Lucas County Board of Elections decision and place a tax levy on the November ballot, the district announced they would freeze some spending.