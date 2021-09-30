Ottawa Hills school board accepts resignation of Ronald 'Donnie' Stevens after rape conviction

Superintendent Adam Fineske said the district was required to keep the former employee on leave until his trial was complete.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The Ottawa Hills Board of Education met Thursday morning to accept the resignation of a former employee who was convicted of sexually abusing several teenage boys.

Ronald "Donnie" Stevens was indicted in December 2019 and placed on leave. Superintendent Adam Fineske said district policy required Stevens to remain on leave until the criminal trial was complete.

Last week, Stevens was convicted on over 30 charges, including multiple counts of rape. Fineske said termination papers were delivered to the jail following the verdict.