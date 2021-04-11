Otsego Schools cooks, custodians and superintendent get certified to drive school buses

Employees across the district are stepping up to help address a national bus driver shortage.

TONTOGANY, Ohio — This school year has been challenging for many districts, especially when it comes to providing transportation for students.

Right now there is a national bus driver shortage, causing many schools to cut bus routes. But Otsego Schools have had to cancel very few routes this year.

Many of their employees have been trained to drive buses to fill in the gaps.

Three custodians, two cooks, two paraprofessionals and even the superintendent now have their CDLs and help drive bus routes when someone calls off sick or help out on field trips. Staff leaders love seeing employees step up to the plate to make sure kids get to school on time.

"We're very blessed to have several employees working in two or three different departments just to help out and do what's needed for our kids," said Otsego Schools superintendent Adam Koch.

"It's wonderful because we are a team, we all have the same goal to get the kids here and have a great school day," said Eva Vasher with Otsego Schools.

Vasher helps train and recruit employees from different departments to hit the road.

Jodi Sutter is one of the custodian who have stepped up to pick up bus routes when needed. Sutter said it does not feel like extra work, and it's fun to get to know the kids in a different way.

"It just feels like something I should do, I don't think much of it," she said.

Bus instructor Chris Feather has been driving for Otsego for 36 years, and said driving runs in the family.

"My grandfather drover for Grand Rapids for years," Feather said.

Feather said things have changed when it comes to the safety procedures for picking up kids and training new drivers.

"More procedures, more safety things we have to do now," he said. "Before it was just 'There they are, pick them up," he said.