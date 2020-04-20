CLEVELAND — High school graduation is one of those unforgettable lifetime achievements every student looks forward to.

But this year is very different.

2020 seniors throughout the country have spent the last few weeks of their high school education away from their teachers, classrooms and friends as schools have been closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Other events like commencement ceremonies and prom are also question marks.

While this is definitely a difficult time, we're all in this together.

To show support for all seniors in the 2020 graduating class, some schools across the state will light up their stadiums Monday night at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

Everybody in the community is encouraged to get involved by turning their porch lights on, too.

Port Clinton Schools announced Sunday they are among the districts participating.

Perry High School is Canton is also planning to take part in lighting its stadium.

Way to go, graduates! We're so proud of you! Congratulations!

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: