1,183 Ohio schools getting money for security upgrades: See if your child's school is on the list

The list includes many schools within Northeast Ohio that are each receiving up to $50,000 for safety improvements like security cameras and automatic door locks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 1,000 K-12 schools throughout Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that Gov. Mike DeWine’s office says will “enhance the safety of students and staff.”

The 1,183 schools getting the money include many within Northeast Ohio, including locations in Akron, Canton, Cleveland and many other districts. Grants being awarded equal the amount requested by each school up to $50,000.

The money, which totals nearly $47 million, can be used for schools to cover expenses associated with physical safety enhancements like security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

So which schools are getting the money? Check the document below to see if your child's school is on the list…

The Ohio School Safety Center will begin accepting applications in the coming weeks for the $53 million in funds remaining in the K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Gov. DeWine’s office says schools that have not yet applied for funding or whose applications were ineligible in previous rounds will be given first priority.

"With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, we want students, staff and parents to know that we care about school safety, and we're working every day to make sure that rural, urban and suburban schools alike have the safety and security resources they need," Gov. DeWine said in a statement Tuesday. "Helping schools pay for important security improvements is just one component of our comprehensive school safety approach that also supports the mental wellbeing of our kids and the work of local law enforcement to prevent crime."

Gov. DeWine's office announced back in May that 98 schools throughout 27 counties were getting $4.8 million in grants for similar safety enhancements.

Gov. DeWine also announced Tuesday at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus that Mary Davis, former executive director of the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy, has been selected to serve as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety and Crisis Division.

