624 Ohio schools awarded portion of $42 million in latest round of state funding for safety improvements: See if your child's school is on the list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the fifth round of funding for Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday morning that 624 schools throughout the state have been awarded more than $42 million.

The money can be used “to help schools pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.”

"Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding," Gov. DeWine said in a press release. "There is nothing more important than the safety of our kids, and with today's announcement, every qualifying school that applied for a grant has now received at least one award, including schools in all 88 counties."

“This new round of funding brings the total number of schools served by this program to 2,789 and the total amount of funding awarded to more than $215 million,” according to Gov. DeWine’s office.

