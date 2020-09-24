Ohio School For The Deaf overcomes challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Safety measures affecting communication for people who rely on facial expressions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students all across central Ohio are headed back to the classroom in some form under the threat of COVID-19.

It's a unique challenge for many because learning how to live with the threat in a learning environment changes from day to day.

Students and teachers hear new things.

They see new things but for the Ohio School For the Deaf, it's not hearing that they are concerned about. It's what they see...or should we say don't see.

"Communication with other deaf people or hard of hearing children or adults is extremely challenging," says Leslie MacFarland.

MacFarland is a teacher at the Ohio School For The Deaf. She is also deaf herself.

She said one of the biggest challenges when students return to the classroom is wearing masks.

According to Macfarland, "it's because our facial expressions are blocked. It provides a barrier and we're not able to see grammar that occurs on people's mouths".

Students are presently working remotely and for students like Malia Schneck it has been nice not to wear masks and see others on a computer screen without masks too.

Schneck admits, there will be challenges when they return, even if teachers wear clear masks. "It's clear but you know there's condensation on masks."

Instructor Anthony Coy Gonzalez agrees with Schneck. He's also a teacher at the school. He says he has practiced with clear masks at home with his family but has found some barriers with using them.

COVID-19 has created many barriers for the Ohio School For the Deaf but teachers and students believe it's more important for everyone to finally see each others in person.

That's why they're looking forward to returning back to the classroom even though masks will make things difficult.