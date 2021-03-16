Ohio lawmakers push for changes in state school district report cards

If passed, H.B. 200 would make changes to the traditional A-F grading system for district's report cards.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bill to revise Ohio's report card system is headed to the house floor for a vote.

Seven of our local state representatives have co-sponsored House Bill 200.

The previous bill to reform the system did not make it to the governor's desk because of the timing of the pandemic.

If passed, H.B. 200 would make changes to the traditional A-F grading system for district's report cards. It would also make changes to the third grade reading guarantee.

"It talks more about significantly exceeding expectations, making progress toward exceeding expectations, moderately progressing toward expectations or in need of support," State Rep. Michael Sheehy said.

Sheehy says he joined this bill because it changes the narrative for how students and districts are looked at.

