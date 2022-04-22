Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 126

It's a bill that has put Ohio schools and commercial developers at odds, with some districts worried about the financial impact on budgets and the average taxpayer.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For years, school districts have been able to go to the courts and fight for more tax dollars when they felt property values were too low. Ultimately, those decisions could affect the property taxes you and the businesses around you payout each year.

But this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that has put Ohio schools and realtors at odds: House Bill 126.

The treasurer at Perrysburg Schools, Randy Drewyor, keeps the books for the district. A district that he said won't be hurt too badly by House Bill 126.

That's because the bill takes more direct aim at commercial properties over residential. Something he explained could really hurt districts like Toledo Public Schools with a lot more businesses.

But he still has his concerns.

"What this bill does is it drives a wedge in that fairness component," he said. "It's going to be heavily weighed to supporting commercial property, versus residential."

That's a big reason backers of the bill say commercial developers will love it.

However, it could mean fewer property tax dollars for the schools, which is a big chunk of the yearly budget.

"It's put the board of education in the middle of decisions and made it political rather than trying to do business as usual," Drewyor said.

House Bill 126 makes it tougher for school districts to challenge assessed values.

Tony Bassett, the president of Northwest Ohio Realtors, calls it a big win for homeowners and business owners, especially in this economy where people are trying to pinch pennies.

"It's a very meaningful bill, it really is," Bassett said. "Because with the economy, the way that it is and inflation just through the roof, people are looking at everything and their property taxes are big just like income taxes are big."

The bill is likely to take effect in mid-July, but some say it could be a few years before schools and taxpayers feel the overall impact.