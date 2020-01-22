TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 100 people were eager to learn more about Ohio's EdChoice school voucher program Tuesday night at Toledo's main library.

Many were not pleased with new changes to the program, while some even called them unconstitutional.

Proponents of vouchers say they put money and educational decisions back in parents' hands. But the other side says that's just a narrative, as they argue taking money away from public schools opens up a dangerous can of worms.

"We're here to have a conversation to say we stand up for public education," State Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, said.

"It was important then. It's important now," Toledo Federation of Teachers president Kevin Dalton said.

Ohio's EdChoice program allows students to attend private schools if they live in districts with underperforming public schools, with the state picking up the tab in the form of a voucher.

That money, however, comes out of the public school district's budget.

"It exponentially increases the dollars that are taken away from public education and public schools that kids are currently receiving services from, and diverting them to private education tuition schools," Dalton said.

Northwest Ohio education leaders and politicians are looking to act against the plan that they call illegal and they're looking to move fast.

"We need to fix real quick the regulations that were put into place in the budget by Feb. 1," Fedor said. "So that's next Saturday. From what I'm hearing, I'm not sure we're really going to fix this situation where schools are now paying for students who never step foot into a public school."

Kellie Schlacter lives in the Washington Local School District. While she said she doesn't necessarily oppose school choice, she is concerned about her own wallet.

"I believe in EdChoice," she said. "I was raised and went to Catholic schools and lived in the Toledo Public School District. My parents paid for my education. And other kids, too, did work programs to help that education. I just feel that our dollars need to stay in our district, especially when they're coming from our property tax."

When WTOL 11 asked Fedor if there is any room for some form of EdChoice in Ohio, she said, "Well in my mind, I first want to deal with an unconstitutional school funding formula."

As for the ultimate goal, most people WTOL spoke with want a change in the law.

"This needs to be put on hold until we come up with a solution that is fair and benefits everybody," Dalton said.

Dalton said there are not any additional community meetings set up as of Tuesday. He said organizers of Tuesday's meeting will reconvene about what they heard and continue to encourage folks to reach out to state legislators to voice their opinions.

