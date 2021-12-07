No school at Orchard Center HS, Monroe HS for Dec. 7 due to ongoing investigation into potential threat

Classes will remain in session at all other schools in the district. Out of precaution, there will be an increased police and security presence.

MONROE, Michigan — Classes are canceled at two area high schools tomorrow while school officials and law enforcement investigate a potential threat to school safety.

There will be no school at Monroe High School and Orchard Center High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, according to a letter sent to families in the Monroe Public Schools district.

The district says the source of the potential threat was reported late Monday afternoon by students and parents.

The threat is described as a social media post that "contained emojis and stick figures depicting shooting violence" with a caption warning of "school violence" on Tuesday at Orchard Center and Monroe high schools.

Monroe police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Department were contacted to investigate the message.

A second school safety update sent by Monroe Public Schools reads, in part: "Due to ongoing and continued investigation of the threat, there will be no school at Monroe High School and Orchard Center High School, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Classes will remain in session at all other MPS schools. As an additional safety precaution, there will be an increased police and security presence in our school community."

District leaders, working with the police and sheriff's department, are confident in being able to assess the credibility of the threat.

As a reminder, you're encouraged to reach out to family, teachers, counselors and school administrators if you have any information to keep schools safe.