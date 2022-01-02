No class for Springfield students Jan. 3; staff to report as scheduled

Springfield Local Schools is delaying the return from winter break for students, according to a letter to families citing continued impact of the pandemic on staff.

Students at Springfield Local Schools will have another day of winter break, with the district making the call to cancel classes for Monday, Jan. 3.

Staff is expected to work as scheduled, if able.

In a letter sent to families Sunday night, Springfield Superintendent Matt Geha cited the pandemic's impact on faculty and in the transportation department as the cause.

Geha adds that district leaders will continue to seek additional support from other school districts and staffing agencies to acquire substitutes; an issue that many districts face nationwide.

The full letter reads:

Springfield Families -

We hope that this message finds you safe, healthy, and rested as we enter the month of January, 2022.

Unfortunately, because of the continued impact that the coronavirus is having on our school district, especially with faculty and in our transportation department, we have made the difficult decision to delay the student’s return from Winter Break on Monday, January 3rd. To confirm, NO students are to report for school tomorrow, Monday, January 3rd.

This school closing is only for Springfield students - staff that are able are expected to report as scheduled. District leaders will continue to monitor the health of all staff, as well as seek additional support from neighboring school districts and staffing agencies to secure qualified substitutes for all departments.

Families are also asked to always contact the school’s nurse if their child is experiencing symptoms or has received a positive Covid-19 diagnosis:

Crissey Elementary - Nichole Ziegler, BSN, RN 419.867.3495

Dorr Elementary - Kelly Burkholder-Allen, MSN, RN 419.867.3367

Holland Elementary- Paulina Martinez, LPN 419.867.5672

Holloway Elementary - Emily Palmer, LPN 419.867.3457

Springfield Middle School - Maureen Kohlman, LPN 419.867.5767

Springfield High School - Victoria Bernsdorff, RN 419.867.5751