HIRAM, Ohio — The body of a newborn baby was found in the bathroom of a Hiram College residence hall Friday morning.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Hiram Village police are leading the investigation, though few details have been released.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's Office said a cleaning crew found the body in a trash bag.

A college spokesperson noted that health services are available to those who need them.

"As the investigation proceeds, it is our priority to do whatever we can to ensure the health and safety of the members of the community and any others who may have been involved. The College is offering professional and ministerial counseling to those who are interested in these services," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Hiram is a liberal arts college located in Portage County.