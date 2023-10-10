New Michigan law allows retired educators to work temporarily without affecting pension

The new bill lets retired educators fill temporary vacancies in local school districts without losing their pensions under certain circumstances.

LANSING, Mich. — A new law in Michigan is allowing retired educators to return to the classroom under certain circumstances without losing out on their pensions.

House Bill 4752 was signed into law on Tuesday, following bipartisan support in both the state house and senate.

The new law allows school retirees to return to classrooms to fill temporary vacancies while still receiving their retirement pension and health care benefits if they qualify. Retired educators qualify by either having waited at least six consecutive months before taking another position or, if they take a position with a local school district sooner than six months, they earn $15,100 or less in a calendar year in that position.

“This new law provides needed relief for local school districts that have temporary vacancies and for recent school retirees who still want to help out their districts on a limited basis,” Dr. Rice said. “If we have experienced educators who still want to help in roles like teachers, substitute teachers, or athletic and academic coaches, there shouldn’t be financial obstacles in their way.”

Prior to the new law, retired educators had to wait nine months before working at a school in order to keep their pension benefits.

The new law was passed to help battle a teacher shortage in Michigan.

“The signing of this legislation into law is fantastic news for all of Michigan’s public school retirees, families, and ultimately our students,” said state Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth). “Now, those with the most experience can re-enter our schools in a variety of capacities to help address staffing shortages. This is a big win for everyone.”

