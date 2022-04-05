Nearly $2 million in state funds coming to Wood County for educational programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nearly $2 million in state funding is making its way to Wood County to benefit various educational programs.
The state controlling board approved measures Monday totaling $1.79 million, including:
- $102,964 to Bowling Green State University for the Campus Safety Grant Program.
- $66,448 to the city of Bowling Green for the operation of the Bowling Green Training and Community Center to benefit members of the National Guard.
- $1.4 million to BGSU for the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program.
- $189,000 to Owens State Community College for the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program.
“Legislation I have previously supported has resulted in this funding to help the women and men in our military as well as students across Wood County through the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program, which will provide students with work-based opportunities in STEM education,” State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) said. “This is a generational investment for our youth and into our local communities to strengthen economic growth.”