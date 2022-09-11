Michigan State University says it has not asked president to resign despite conflicting reports

The university says in a statement that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley are currently in discussions about his contract.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The future of Michigan State University's president is seemingly unclear. Multiple reports have come out about his tenure at the school, each with conflicting information.

It began Sunday, with a report from the Detroit Free Press, which said the university gave President Samuel Stanley Jr until Tuesday to resign, or potentially be fired.

This comes after the resignation of business college dean Sanjay Gupta in August, which the Board of Trustees claim the removal was initiated by the provost and supported by the president.

The report from the Free Press led to a response from the Michigan State Faculty Senate. They say in part that they are "gravely concerned" by the board of trustees reported intention to fire President Stanley, largely because the decision was made behind closed doors.

The statement goes on to point out that last year, board chairperson Dianne Byrum said the trustees were "grateful to have Stanley at their institution," and insist that the board communicates with faculty before decisions are made.

Also calling for transparency is the Associated Students of Michigan State University.

In a statement shared to Facebook on Monday, the group said in part "the students of Michigan State University are appalled with the continued lack of transparency from the Board of Trustees."

They say they "demand that the Board of Trustees include students in all decision making, especially ones that affect us so greatly."

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the university on Monday for clarification.

A school spokesperson says it is "not factually accurate" that the board has given President Stanley until Tuesday to resign. The statement clarifies the situation as "the Board of Trustees and President Stanley are currently in discussions about his contract."

