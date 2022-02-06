Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff

The plan includes annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose spending $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and other school staff, enticing them with annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025.

Her plan to address educator shortages, provided to The Associated Press, is part of the budget Whitmer will present to lawmakers.

Starting in the fall, all full-time returning K-12 public employees would get $2,000, with part-timers receiving less based on hours worked. They would get an additional $2,000 in 2023. Teachers and other certified staff like counselors would qualify for $3,000 in 2024 and $4,000 in 2025.

This announcement comes after the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) discussed the teacher shortage in the state in January.

While Michigan has seen a shortage of teachers for over a decade, the pandemic has exacerbated that shortage. The MDE sent a list of recommendations to the state legislature in an attempt to solve the issue.

Those recommendations include the following:

Scholarships for high school seniors who aspire to and commit to careers in teaching

Tuition reimbursement and a teacher internship stipend for current college students who make a commitment to pursue teaching

Loan repayment for recently certified college graduates who commit to careers in education and for current teachers who are working to pay off college loans

Support for improved mentoring of new teachers to help retain quality teachers in Michigan

As part of the effort to solve the teacher shortage, Gov. Whitmer signed a bill in December that allows non-teaching staff to substitute teach.

The bill rules that non-teaching staff—like secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school workers—are permitted to work as substitute teachers if they have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate.

Local school leaders have expressed support for the bill, saying that it will provide relief during periods of understaffing.

Michigan generally requires subs to have an associate’s degree or at least 60 hours of college credit.

