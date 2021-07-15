Mercy College of Ohio receives grant to create more diverse nursing workforce

The $2.1 million grant is hoping to create a nursing program with people of diverse backgrounds who represent the community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy College of Ohio received a $2.1 million grant it plans to use to recruit a diverse pool of students.

"Nursing's leaders recognize that there's a strong connection between a culturally diverse nursing workforce and providing quality and safe and culturally confident patient care," said Dean of Nursing Dr. Elizabeth Sprunk.

With this money, the school is providing academic and social support services, creating one-on-one success plans for students and offering scholarships and stipends.

Dr. Sprunk said the goal is for nurses to be able to represent their communities in which they live and work.

"Those groups are specifically individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, from racial and ethnic minorities from all communities, and also from low socioeconomic backgrounds," she said.



After COVID-19, Dr. Sprunk said there is no greater need than now for nurses, especially in Toledo.

"We are very excited that we are going to be able to help provide not only more nurses but more diverse nursing workforce for our community," Dr. Sprunk said.