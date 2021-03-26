'Knowing there will not be an increase allows me to work less and focus on my nursing career,' said Mia Hobson, nursing student at Mercy College of Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mia Hobson, a Mercy College nursing student, was thrilled to hear the current rate of tuition and fees will remain in place long enough for her to complete her nursing degree.

“Knowing there will not be an increase allows me to work less and focus on my nursing career," she said Thursday.

Mercy College extended its tuition freeze through August 2023. This decision will impact students during their time enrolled in the institution.

“The pandemic has presented challenges throughout higher education. To alleviate the stress of uncertainty and provide students the opportunity to better plan their college expenses, the Board of Trustees has extended the current tuition freeze until August 2023,” said Susan Wajert, PhD, Mercy College President.

New programs for summer 2021 are an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies. The ABSN is for those who have a bachelor’s degree and want to become a registered nurse. Mercy College provides pathways to become a nurse at the associate, and bachelor's levels, and graduate programs for those who want to advance as an RN. The impact of COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated the need for healthcare providers and leaders.

“We make it easy to get started whether someone is right out of high school, ready for a career change, or transferring from another college like Mia," says Lori Edgeworth, MEd, BA, Vice President of Enrollment. Mercy College students also take advantage of the "Earn While You Learn" program that provides part-time jobs with flexible schedules at Mercy Health while they are in school. "We want students to know they have options, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goals," she adds.