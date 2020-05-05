MAUMEE, Ohio — One School, One Book is an initiative that's been going on for multiple years at Fairfield Elementary in Maumee, but this year it had to be moved online.

In February, staff kicked-off the reading program for this semester's book, Charlotte's Web.

Fairfield's Principal Michele Loboschefski said students were halfway through the book before they had to move to distance learning because of coronavirus. But she knew she wanted to finish it, even if she had to get creative.

She now reads one chapter per week and posts the video on YouTube for the school, although she says it's not the same.

"You just can't do the same fun activities. After reading the book, we were all going to do an entire school field trip to the Maumee Indoor and watch the video together and compare the book with the video. We had lots of activities planned throughout the chapter, of course, that go along with it, so we haven't been able to do that," Loboschefski said.

They usually throw an assembly and decorate the school as they begin to read the book together.

She says the students always love the program and she's glad they were able to do some of those activities.

The teachers also weave each week's readings into the lesson plans and try to make it similar to what they would do in-person.

Loboschefski says they'll start a new book in fall when school begins again and she hopes they'll be able to finish the whole thing in person.

