Maumee 'Safety City' program returns for 40th year

The city couldn't hold the program last year because of the pandemic, so this year was exciting for the kids, parents and staff.

MAUMEE, Ohio — "Safety City," a children's safety lesson program held in Maumee, has returned for its 40th year.

The two-week program is held at Wayne Trail Elementary School and goes from June 14 - June 25.

Incoming kindergarteners who graduate never forget it, even into adulthood.

"We had big-wheeled tricycles at the time and not cool Jeeps," parent, Sara Arthur said with a laugh.

Now Arthur's son, Grayson, is participating this summer.

The children learn about safety on the roads, bus safety, water safety, animal safety and fire safety, along with many other fun activities. The children are introduced to a different community resource person each day, like a fireman or a school bus driver. The official explains their function, equipment, and how a child can best assist them.

The program was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so incoming first graders could also join in on the fun for 2021.

"It felt good to hear the restrictions were lifted and we didn't have to limit capacity so we could allow for those who missed out last year to do it this year," Maumee Community Service Officer Jillian Elliott said.

"I would've been really sad if he hadn't been able to experience it," Arthur said. "But I'm happy they get to experience a bit of normal school and normal life before they go back full-time next year."

At the end of the program, the children graduate and each participant gets to take home a bicycle helmet.

The cost to attend is $30 for Maumee residents or children who attend Maumee schools. The non-resident fee is $40 and is dependent upon program openings.

Contact Maumee Police Division at 419-897-7040 with any questions about "Safety City."