MAUMEE, Ohio — Over 25 students from Maumee City Cchools spent part of their day at the Gateway football field Monday playing kickball with the Maumee Police Department.

The School Resources Officers set up this game and similar events to spend time with high school and middle school students during the summer and give the incoming sixth graders the opportunity to meet their resource officers before the school year starts.

The goal is that kids connect with the officers so they can become someone students can trust while at school.

"We work for them, and when they see us in this light. They're not seeing us just enforcing laws, they're seeing us. We're really out here serving them and serving the public and it's fun to see these kids in this type of light, and see the officers when they're having a good time," Maumee Chief of Police Dave Tullis said.

Ice cream and refreshments were also available for the kids after they finished playing.

Officers said that they will be in the community doing something like this every Monday for the summer.