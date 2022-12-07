Maumee City Schools selects interim superintendent, effective immediately

The city's board of education filled the position after superintendent Dr. Cramer's departure from the district.

The Maumee City Schools Board of Education announced in a press release on Friday the district's interim superintendent selection. The change is effective immediately.

Steve Lee, who was formerly the district's assistant superintendent, has been named the interim superintendent. This comes after former superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer left Maumee City Schools to accept a professorship position at Bowling Green State University (BGSU).

Before his role as assistant superintendent, Lee worked in various positions in the district, including teacher evaluator, staff in-service coordinator and special education supervisor. Before working at Maumee City Schools, Lee was employed as an elementary school teacher, then principal at a Springfield Local Schools elementary school.

"Mr. Lee has been the leading force behind the creation and implementation of the school district's strategic plan and he worked closely with a wide variety of key school district stakeholders over these last seven years," Board of Education President Mike Wiley said in a press release. "...The board is very confident that this leadership transition will be very smooth."

Lee received a bachelor's of science in education from Ashland University and a master's degree in school administration and supervision from the University of Toledo. In addition, he completed BGSU's Superintendent Cohort Leadership Academy.

