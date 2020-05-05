MAUMEE, Ohio — According to Gov. Mike DeWine's order; buildings are allowed to open back up. Maumee City Schools is just one of the many that have opened for operational staff only.

"We've been planning for months, plans that have changed many man times and then just adjustments near the end when we were ready to bring staff back," Assistant Superintendent for Maumee City Schools Steve Lee said.

Those plans were finally able to be put in place on Monday.

Custodians, bus drivers, and front office staff are just some of the people allowed back on school grounds.

Lee says they are following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's and the governor's guidelines to keep those employees safe.

"We have our social distancing in alignment with what they're asking us to do. Personal protective equipment, and then the sanitization of hands and equipment before and after use," Lee said.

A limited number of teachers were allowed into the building as well to begin cleaning their classrooms out for the summer.

Lee says they've had to be flexible with all the changes and guidelines they've been given over the last several weeks, but now that they're back, they're taking it in stride.

"I think everyone is just trying to find normal, what that is today. So a lot of positive comments about just that," Lee said.

Although some members are allowed back, he says they look forward to the day they can all be together again with their students.

