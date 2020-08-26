Cleveland's Ritz-Carlton offers 'luxury learning' for kids

Now this is learning in style.

CLEVELAND — Is your child looking for a break from learning at home? There's a new way they can get their school work done this year -- in style.

Cleveland's Ritz-Carlton hotel is hosting "luxury learning" where kids can do their normal reading, writing and arithmetic in style at the upscale hotel.

They will offer kids a socially distant work space for eight hours. It includes, high speed internet, a Ritz-Carlton notepad and milk and cookies.

For working parents who need a break, the Ritz is also accommodating them with "your space," which is a place where adults can work or gather for a small meeting in a guest room or suite.

"People need to get out of the house," says Executive Chef Richard Arnoldi. "It's a great change of scenery for people working from home."