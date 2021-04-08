Lucas County Sheriff ending D.A.R.E. program, citing staffing shortage

Sheriff Mike Navarre added the D.A.R.E. officer was teaching in schools primarily in Toledo, which is not his jurisdiction.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — You probably remember the lessons about resisting drugs and violence when you were in school, but you won't be seeing a Lucas County Sheriff's deputy teaching D.A.R.E. in schools any longer.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office had one deputy who taught D.A.R.E, a drug education program, in more than a dozen local schools. That deputy retired in early January of this year.

"He was doing D.A.R.E. education in schools throughout Lucas County, but 95% of those schools were in the city of Toledo and that's an area I'm not even responsible for policing. That's done by the Toledo Police Department," said Sheriff Mike Navarre, Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

For this reason and because there's a serious staffing shortage, primarily in the jail, the sheriff said participating in the program is just no longer possible.

"When I have to force people to work double shifts, that's not a good thing," the sheriff said.

The co-founder of Midwest Recovery in Toledo is a supporter of the D.A.R.E. program and said it helps kids form an important connection at an early age.

"If we don't get the kids to understand that their decision making at that young age in junior high or high school is compromising then that will cause a ripple effect," said Joshua Dressel, co-founder of Midwest Recovery Center in Toledo. "It's going to change the whole outlook on their life. A couple of bad decisions will lead them down a dark path. They need to be educated about that."

If staffing levels pick back up, the sheriff said he may train a deputy to teach a program once more throughout the county.