LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Select high schools in Lucas and Wood County are now designated as "military-friendly."

Penta Career Center and Bowsher High School were awarded the Ohio Purple Star Award Thursday morning and afternoon respectively.

The national award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the U.S. military. It allows families to know which schools are best equipped to help their children succeed.

"I'm really excited because this is just going to give students more opportunities to be prepared to enter the real world whether that's the military or going to college or entering the workforce," AJ Adame, a construction trades instructor at Penta Career Center and Navy Reserves said.

The schools had to apply for the award, which is replicated in more than a dozen states including Virginia, Washington and South Carolina.

"I think Penta and the community do a great job for this region, multiple counties, multiple school districts, and it's very meaningful to the military families," Pete Lupiba, Military Interstate Children's Compact Commissioner for the state of Ohio said.

Bowsher High School was the first urban Ohio school to receive the award.

Anthony Wayne Junior High, Maumee Gateway Middle School, Maumee High School, Otsego High School and Rossford Elementary also received the honor.

A school will be honored with the award if it completes all the required activities.

The Purple Star Advisory Board, formed by the Ohio departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and the Adjutant General, helps decide a school's eligibility for the award.

