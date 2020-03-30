TOLEDO, Ohio — On a normal school day, Melissa DeMoe reads to dozens of students. Since school has moved to remote learning, she's found a way to continue doing the same.

DeMoe is a librarian at Shoreland Elementary. When she got the news that all schools would be moving out of physical classrooms, she needed a way to continue reading to her students.

That's where YouTube comes in. Each week, she creates videos of herself reading for each of her classes to pick up where they left off.

She says these videos are great, but it's weird not having the interaction and energy she used to.

"Now I have to question it and maybe hope the parent pauses the story and says what do you think is going to happen next or what do you think that character trait is. Putting them self in that position is hard because parents are not used to being in that position," DeMoe said.

Moving to online learning has been a change, but she said that she didn't want that to get in the way of reading time with her students.

The videos are also made to help lessen the stress parents may be feeling and can help give them a break during the day.

Her videos are not exclusive to students within Washington Local Schools, she wants parents to know anyone can check out the videos to continue with reading.

RELATED: Sylvan Learning offers advice to home schooling parents

RELATED: TPS leaders say students should continue progressing, despite waive in state testing

RELATED: LIST | Experience museums and more from around the world - without ever leaving your home