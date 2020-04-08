Toledo music and art teachers offering online classes

TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite most live in-person performances being on hold right now, piano teacher Michael Puppos is still making sure his students don't fall behind on their music studies.
He's been teaching his students on Zoom for the past few months instead of having them come individually to his home.
“We went to try and figure out what we were going to do instead of having all these lessons online each week. I decided having lessons online would be a really good approach," Puppos said.
With the school year approaching, and social distancing not going away anytime soon, he's decided to get even more creative. Puppos and his wife are forming a combined business for virtual music lessons and art classes.
“We know that right now a lot of things have been taken away, but we want the kids and families to still be able to enter into the arts in a way that doesn't feel like they're missing out on something,” Puppos said.
Puppos said he feels it's important for students who are interested in music or the arts to have some sort of creative outlet during this time, even if it's not quite what they expected.
Classes run both during school hours and after school, allowing parents who are homeschooling this year to use it as a supplement to the curriculum.
“We’re not here to debate whether it's right or wrong for someone to be in the classroom or not, we're just trying to offer a chance to continue to kind of dive into that creative side,” he said.
If you're interested in lessons, click here.
