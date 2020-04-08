Toledo music and art teachers offering online classes

He's been teaching his students on Zoom for the past few months instead of having them come individually to his home.



“We went to try and figure out what we were going to do instead of having all these lessons online each week. I decided having lessons online would be a really good approach," Puppos said.



With the school year approaching, and social distancing not going away anytime soon, he's decided to get even more creative. Puppos and his wife are forming a combined business for virtual music lessons and art classes.



“We know that right now a lot of things have been taken away, but we want the kids and families to still be able to enter into the arts in a way that doesn't feel like they're missing out on something,” Puppos said.