AKRON, Ohio — Officials say the public school that basketball superstar LeBron James helped create in his Ohio hometown eventually will expand to serve middle schoolers but won't add first and second grades as previously thought.

Akron's I Promise School aims to help at-risk children through academics and social and emotional support and services. It opened last year as a partnership between Akron Public Schools and James' foundation.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the district board this week changed the plan for the school, which serves third through fifth grades.

It's expected to add one grade each year through eighth grade. But the vision of adding lower grades was dropped due to limited space in the building and the challenges of identifying the most at-risk kindergarteners with limited information from just one year.

