Education

Temporary restraining order filed against Sylvania Schools over new bussing plan

The lawsuit claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trouble over Sylvania Schools' new bussing plan continues Thursday.

A Sylvania family filed a temporary restraining order against the school district today.

The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Swiech, claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.

School district officials said earlier this month that the transportation plan this year involves some private elementary school children riding buses with high school students in the mornings and layovers at the high schools.

WTOL 11 reached out to a Sylvania Schools spokesperson about the restraining order and have not heard back as of this writing.

