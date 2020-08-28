Labor union claims Oregon City Schools laid off 100+ employees; administration denies it

A labor union filed litigation against Oregon City Schools claiming the district unfairly laid off more than a hundred employees. The district denies the claims.

OREGON, Ohio — A labor union has filed litigation against Oregon City Schools claiming the district unfairly laid off more than a hundred employees and threw them off their health insurance.

But the district says that's not the case.

Dave Duhamel, a union representative for the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) says they wanted Oregon City Schools to consider the SharedWork Ohio program which would keep employees working and receiving pay and benefits.

The program is set up for employers who may have a temporary downturn. It allows the employer to partner with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to lesson the burden of wages they pay, but the employer must agree to keep health benefits and have no more than 50% reduction in hours.

The support staff leadership voted the proposed memorandum of understanding down on Aug. 20.

The rejection came as a surprise to the district's administration as they claim they were told it would be approved. The district says OCS' Board of Education then had no choice but to utilize the contractual provision and reduce some staffing levels by 80%.

OAPSE launched a campaign to alert the community about secret meetings and layoffs of 122 bus drivers, librarians, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers and monitors.

"A lot of these people went through Oregon Schools and live in the community. Their kids go there and the grand-kids go there. They want to do what's right to help the district get ready and we're just not allowed to do that," Duhamel said.

Superintendent Hal Gregory responded that no one was laid off and 102 employees are impacted including bus drivers, paraprofessionals, monitors, food service workers and librarians.

Gregory said employees will still retain their jobs and insurance benefits although each individuals cost will increase because they'll be paid only one day per week.

"Had the Board of Ed reduced each employee by 100%, affected employees would not have any benefits. We always intended to protect insurance benefits for our employees," Gregory said.

Gregory also denied the claim that the special meeting was held in secret and said the meeting audio is posted on their website.

The district's currently doing remote learning so as soon as students return to campus, employees can return full-time.

Gregory said the district hasn't received any resignations to date and he's hopeful most employees, if not all, will return as he doesn't expect the reductions to be long-lasting.

Below is a statement from the Superintendent:

"I have personally reached out to state and local leaders for the past several days, before and after all the false accusations and information started to be shared. I have had no response from the state field representative. Our local leaders have been told not to speak with me about any of this. Until now, and for the past several years, we have always had strong relationships with our local union leaders and have been able to discuss matters with respect. That has now changed."