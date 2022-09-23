2 sexual assault cases reported at Kent State University dorms

The alleged sexual assaults happened in Manchester Hall and Allyn Hall on Kent State's campus.

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University is investigating two alleged cases of sexual assault in residence halls on the Northeast Ohio school's campus.

Initially, KSU officials were investigating a report of sexual assault in Manchester Hall. During the investigation, officials became aware of a possible second sexual assault in Allyn Hall.

Investigators believe that the alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 14-18. It is believed that the sexual assault incidents "potentially involved an individual who was the guest of student residents on the Kent Campus."

Anyone with information on these situations is asked to contact Kent State Police at 330-672-3070.

In an email sent to students on Thursday night, Kent State University officials stated, "We continue to keep safety as a top priority. Kent State Police patrol our campus 24 hours a day through vehicle, foot and bicycle patrol. There are more than 30 blue light phones stationed across campus in parking lots and along sidewalks that connect immediately with campus police. In addition, a safety escort service is available by calling 330-672-7004. For more information about campus safety, visit www.kent.edu/campus-safety."

