Maumee Valley Country Day student wins award from Kaptur, Arts Commission

Norah Li won first place in the ninth Congressional District Invitational High School Art Exhibition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Arts Commission and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) announced Tuesday a Maumee Valley Country Day School student will have their art on display in the U.S. Capitol.

Norah Li won first place in the ninth Congressional District Invitational High School Art Exhibition for her artwork, "Uneaten Pomegranate." Her piece will be displayed inside the Capitol for one year.