Jerusalem Elementary students learning the importance of practicing gun safety

A local elementary school is taking the time to catch kids' attention with a rhyme about gun safety to get these important messages to stick.

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon Schools is starting young when it comes to teaching kids an important lesson.

Over the last three weeks, students at Jerusalem Elementary school have been learning about gun safety and what to do if they are ever in the presence of one.

"Stop, don't touch the gun. Then you have to run away and tell a grown up," 4th grade student Brody Katschky said.

That's the catchy message from "Eddie the Eagle." It tells kids what to do if they are ever in these types of situations.

It's something school resource officer Jeff Costanzo says they need to take the time to teach.

"All the violence in the world with gun violence, we need to make sure these kids know exactly the difference between what's right and wrong with guns," Costanzo said.

In some cases, these students already knew the dangers of guns before the presentation, because their parents have warned them.

"They said if you see a gun, don't touch it and tell a grown up," echoed 4th grade student Myles Wishon.

These kids may seem little, but Costanzo says the best time to educate people about guns and gun safety is when they are young.

"A gun cannot hurt you and I want to make sure I let them know that a gun cannot hurt you if you don't touch it," he said.