BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It's something happening on college campuses across the country: Move in day.

At Bowling Green State University Thursday, freshmen were welcomed and moved into their new dorms.

There were 3,700 students that said bye to mom and dad, and hello to college life.

And it was quite an undertaking at BGSU with 1,000 volunteers available to help students unload their cars.

The new college students say they're ready for school, but also are anticipating to learn some new life lessons too.

"Being on my own, finding myself, learning stuff like that," said Jasmine O'Neal.

"Being more social. I'm the kind of person who doesn't like to go anywhere," added Amber Wilkins.

Toledo-metro students make up about 20% of the freshmen class, while the rest are from other parts of Ohio and other parts of the country.

And this year is said to be a smarter class too.

"Our freshman class is the most academically prepared class we've had in the history of BGSU. We're thrilled to have that. We have a strong Honors College. Nineteen percent growth. Lots of top scholars come to BGSU," according to Cecilia Castellano V.P. of Enrollment Management.

But before they step into a classroom these freshmen will settle into their dorm room.