Not your dad's dinosaur | Rarely-seen dinosaurs come to life with cutting edge tech at Imagination Station

Most are familiar with the T-rex, brachiosaurs and triceratops, made famous in toy stores and on the big screen around the world. But those are only three out of hundreds of species of dinosaurs discovered by scientists: this summer, you can see many of the lesser-known (but equally as cool) dinosaurs on display at Imagination Station.

Beginning June 1, Imagination Station will host "Ultimate Dinosaurs: A New Breed of Beast," a traveling exhibition produced by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. According to a press release, the exhibit highlights dinosaurs from the southern hemisphere that evolved in the biological isolation of South America, Africa and Madagascar.

Many of the dinosaurs from these regions, like Eoraptor, Malawisaurus and Suchomimus will go on display for a trip back in time up to 250 million years ago. Cutting-edge technology will make prehistoric megafauna appear life-like.

"Rarely-seen specimens and new technology combine to put a modern spin on the classic dinosaur exhibits that we know and love," Imagination Station CEO Lori Hauser said in a press release. "Visitors of all ages will meet prehistoric species they've never seen before and experience what life was like millions of years ago."

In line with Imagination Station's motif of interactivity, 'Ultimate Dinosaurs' will not only feature depictions of these dinosaurs, but also many hands-on activities that will help visitors explore physical characteristics like dinosaur crests, frills, stride patterns and more.