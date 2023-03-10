Imagination Station hosting Girl Power! this weekend

WTOL 11's Tiffany Tarpley is emceeing the event, which aims to generate interest in STEAM among girls.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station is hosting a special event this weekend aimed to generate interest in STEAM among girls.

"Girl Power!" is designed to introduce girls in grades 3-8 to the possibilities provided by STEAM. Saturday's event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be hands-on workshops and activities, and opportunities to hear from local female professionals.

Tickets are $30 for participants and $20 for chaperones. There is a $5 discount for members. You can purchase tickets here.

Tickets include admission to Imagination Station, a Q&A with keynote speaker K. Renee Horton, lunch, panel discussion and more.

