Huntington’s Northwest Ohio Region president Sharon Speyer presented University of Toledo with a $200,000 check Monday that will go to the creation of a scholarship.

The Bank Opportunity Scholarship will be awarded over the next four years to undergraduate students based on financial need.

Students are eligible for consideration if they demonstrate financial need after completing the Free Application for Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, and after completing the university's general scholarship application.

Lucas County residents will have preference when students are considered.

Sharon Speyer (left) presented UToledo President Sharon L. Gaber with a $200,000 check to create the Huntington Bank Opportunity Scholarship.

