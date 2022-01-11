Hundreds of northwest Ohio students take on challenging experiments at BGSU's Women in STEM program

14-year-old inventor Lydia Denton was the keynote speaker and encouraged the students to put aside doubts and consider pursuing STEM.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Hundreds of young students spent the day learning about STEM opportunities and empowerment during a Bowling Green State University program Tuesday.

The program manager for the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education, Jenna Pollock, said girls start to choose their careers in 6th and 7th grade and research shows they are not choosing the STEM field. She said the goal is to change the status quo through events like Women in STEM.

"We want to make them aware of what's available to them and empower them to see themselves in the STEM disciplines for career choices,” Pollock said.

20 schools joined the annual Women in STEM program at BGSU. More than 300 students in 6th-8th grade explored and performed experiments in physics, chemistry, engineering and more.

Kasey Hedge, a 7th grade student, said the program has awakened a sense of power that she believes every young girl should have.

"In our world, our voices don't really matter as much and I feel like for some people our age, we are like the future and we really need to have a strong voice," Kasey said. "And I feel like even if your dream is not in STEM, you should always follow your dreams and this has really taught us that."

14-year-old inventor Lydia Denton was the keynote speaker for the event. She said the future is now if young girls embrace their challenges and fight against any doubts.



"In the back of my mind, I think there's always just some sort of something telling me 'you're never going to make it, this is never going to work,'" Lydia said. "But you need to learn to overcome that and realize that you will be able to do it if you keep on persevering."



The students finished the day creating their own experiments, considering the many STEM careers available to them in the near future.