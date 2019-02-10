PERRYSBURG, Ohio — While Companies are trying to find people with the right skills to fill vacant positions, PENTA Career Center is connecting young students with those skills and employers.

Over 800 students from local school districts had the chance to learn about manufacturing in PENTA's manufacturing expo.

Employers from across the area showed off the skills and techniques that are used in the manufacturing industry.

The goal of the expo is to show seventh graders what the manufacturing industry is all about because this is the time when students start thinking about their careers.

"We really what to dispel the myths about what manufacturing is and isn't. We want them to see that there is a variety of skills and knowledge needed to work in modern manufacturing here in Northwest Ohio," PENTA Career Services Coordinator, Marshall Wolf, said.

In total, students from seven school districts were able to see the roles and benefits manufacturing plays in our area.

The experience even helped one Northwood student figure out what career path she plans of taking.

"Definitely the engineering and 3-D printing field [because] you're making, you're getting your ideas by yourself; no one else. It's your imagination," seventh-grader Aubree Lamb said.

This is the second year PENTA has held the manufacturing expo. They say the kids have so much fun, they plan on doing it for another year.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Wood County Salvation Army offers holiday assistance to residents in need

City of Toledo resolution would require higher level of manure treatment by high-capacity farms

4 horses, 1 donkey die in large barn fire on Roachton Road